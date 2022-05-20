The Examiner
Tasmania Devils play Oakleigh Chargers in NAB League round seven

By Brian Allen
GOAL-KICKER: North Launceston product Brandon Leary has been playing well for the Tasmania Devils in the NAB League. Picture: Phillip Biggs

Fifth-ranked Tasmania Devils will take on Oakleigh Chargers without their star co-skipper Lachie Cowan who is on AFL Academy duties.

