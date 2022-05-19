Two more Tasmanians die with COVID-19

New daily COVID-19 case numbers remain above 1000 with 1079 new cases diagnosed overnight on Thursday.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said a North-West man aged in his 80s and a Southern man aged in his 90s were the most recent cases to die with the virus.
There are 6316 active COVID-19 cases in Tasmania with 1149 in the North-West and 1545 in the North.
There are 43 patients in hospital with COVID, of which 11 are in the North and three in the North-West.
Two patients are being treated in intensive care units.
Mr Rockliff said more than 148,000 Tasmanians have so far recovered from COVID-19.
"The number of daily positive cases has stabilised over the last month after cases peaked in April," he said.
"Although we continue to see some daily fluctuations, the seven-day average has been consistently around 1000 cases per day since the start of May which is an encouraging sign."
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
