Tasmania's COVID-related death tally reaches 69

Matt Maloney
Matt Maloney
Updated May 19 2022 - 1:31am, first published 1:22am
Two more Tasmanians die with COVID-19

New daily COVID-19 case numbers remain above 1000 with 1079 new cases diagnosed overnight on Thursday.

