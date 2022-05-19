TasPorts is taking legal action over the sinking of two tugboats in the Mersey River.
Cement carrier vessel Goliath crashed into tugs Campbell Cove and York Cove at the Port of Devonport on January 28 in broad daylight, sinking them.
The tugs had been berthed and stationary.
Wharf infrastructure was also damaged.
TasPorts on Thursday said it had started proceedings in the Federal Court against Goliath's owner, CSL Australia.
The state-owned ports operator said the incident continued to cause significant disruption for port users and a complicated clean-up operation, including wreck removal, was at an advanced stage.
TasPorts chief executive Anthony Donald said TasPorts would attempt to reach an acceptable settlement with CSL in the short to medium term.
"It is not TasPorts' intention to progress the proceedings unless and until it becomes necessary to do so, but we believe that the commencement of proceedings is a prudent step to take to protect our rights," he said.
"At this time, completion of the clean-up operation remains TasPorts' focus.
"And we are continuing to do everything we possibly can to minimise disruption to port users and other stakeholders."
Earlier this month, a preliminary report about the incident suggested Goliath was in the wrong steering mode when the crash took place.
The Australian Transport Safety Bureau said the preliminary report noted that, while turning to approach a berth, Goliath did not swing as expected and that at about the time of the crash the crew did not identify the steering mode selector was not in the expected mode.
CSL Australia said it had been completely transparent with the authorities since the incident and had supported and cooperated with investigations by the Australian Maritime Safety Authority and the Australian Transport Safety Bureau.
"We also cooperated fully with the Environmental Protection Authority and other authorities during the clean-up operation," it said.
"CSL's own internal investigation findings will be shared with TasPorts, AMSA and the ATSB.
"As a company committed to the Australian shipping industry, with Australian ships and Australian crews, we sincerely regret that the incident occurred.
"The safety of crew members and the community, and the protection of the environment remain our top priorities."
The tugs sank in about 7 metres of water.
Nobody was injured in the incident.
