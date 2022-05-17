Sexual orientation and gender identity conversion practices which result in harm to participants should be outlawed in the state, the Tasmanian Law Reform Institute says.
The institute on Tuesday released a report on its investigation into conversion practices in Tasmania and said reform to at least three pieces of state legislation was required.
In its 16 recommendations, the institute said that the Anti-Discrimination Act should be amended to clarify that a public act which promoted conversion practices amounted to incitement of hatred.
It said a provision should be added to the Mental Health Act to clarify that a person was not taken to have a mental illness based only on the grounds of their gender identity.
The institute recommended a law be introduced to prohibit unqualified people from diagnosing or treat people in relation to their gender identity or expression.
It said a specific offence should be included in the state's Criminal Code which prevented conversion practices that caused serious physical or mental harm, unless it was in good faith and in accordance with state health laws.
From the 182 submissions received for the report, the institute said mainstream medical consesus was that conversion practices did not produce the desired result for participants in a safe way and risked serious and lasting harm.
"Conversion practices, and the beliefs that drive them, are now firmly rejected by mainstream science and medicine," it said.
"All peak health bodies and public health officers who responded to this inquiry called for the regulation and prohibition of conversion practices."
Deputy Premier Michael Ferguson at a press conference on Tuesday morning said Attorney-General Elise Archer had received the institute's report and would consider its recommendations.
"I look forward to reading it myself," he said. "But the attorney as our minister responsible for this report will review it and will inform the government position in relation to that matter."
Equality Tasmania president Rodney Croome said the institute's recommendations were a strong and well-thought-out response to conversion practices.
"The TLRI report shows conversion practices still occur in Tasmania and cause deep harm," he said.
"The TLRI heard from both sides of the debate and makes a compelling case for ending conversion practices.
"The TLRI has also addressed concerns that are raised about banning conversion practices, providing assurances that religious freedom and the work of health professionals acting within existing guidelines will not be impinged."
Glen Worrell grew up in a conservative family in a conservative part of NSW.
As he grew older, he said he began to take his faith more seriously, particularly evangelicalism.
Soon after, he discovered he was same-sex attracted.
When he disclosed this to his pastor, the reply was: "Glen, things can be done."
What followed was 21 years of conversion practices.
He said those years were punctuated by fear, depression, loneliness, shame and self-loathing.
Mr Worrell said he attempted pluntonic heterosexual relationships early on, but could not continue to pretend.
"I was actually told you need to marry a woman and that'll fix you," he said.
Mr Worrell said his participation in conversion practices continued in Tasmania from 2006 until 2018.
One experience involved nine hours of prayer.
"During that time, I was told you need an exorcism," he said.
"That was very, very confronting. It was frightening."
It was when he was going through a stressful legal matter when he realised that something had to give.
"I realised that after all these years I didn't have the emotional reserves in me to keep fighting myself," Mr Worrell said.
"In a prayer to God, I said 'this is how you made me like after all these years, I have done my best to change and nothing has changed so this is how you've made me and I'm accepting that'."
Still dedicated to his faith, Mr Worrell said conversion practices cost people their lives.
"There is the underlying narrative that you're broken, you're flawed and you need fixing," he said.
"It doesn't fix people because they don't need fixing."
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
