A question mark continues to hang over the future of Targa Tasmania following the deaths of four competitors in the last two rallies.
Targa Australia announced it will continue to work with Motorsport Australia following the national body's decision to suspend issuing permits for any Targa-style tarmac rally events.
Advertisement
The suspension follows the death of Brisbane competitor Tony Seymour during this year's 30th anniversary event while Motorsport Australia's Targa Review Panel was instigated after the deaths of Hobart man Leigh Mundy, his Queensland co-driver Dennis Neagle and New South Wales driver Shane Navin in 2021.
The panel will investigate the latest incident, which occurred in the North-West in April, and make further recommendations on the future of Targa-style tarmac rallies.
Targa Australia chief executive Mark Perry said his organisation would cooperate fully with the review panel and Motorsport Australia to ensure the future of its three events - Targa Tasmania, Targa High Country and Targa Great Barrier Reef.
Targa West in Western Australia and the Adelaide Rally are also subject to the Motorsport Australia suspension.
"The loss of Tony at Targa this year was a tragedy and our heartfelt condolences go to his family and friends who continue to feel his loss," Perry said.
"This is a time for further reflection and we will work with Motorsport Australia to ensure our sport has a bright future.
"This was the 30th running of Targa Tasmania, and it has such a special place in our state, and has led to the successful creation of events in Queensland and Victoria."
The investigation also remains in the hands of the coroner.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.