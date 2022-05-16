Two charged after hooning in states South, charges laid and car confiscated

Two people have been charged for separate hooning incidents in New Norfolk, with one vehicle clamped and another confiscated.
Shortly after midnight on Saturday, Tasmania Police detected a white Toyota Hilux doing burnouts on the corner of Backriver and Hamilton roads.
After police attempted to intercept the vehicle, the driver allegedly drove toward the officer's car, colliding with it before leaving the scene.
The driver, a 24-year-old man was identified the next day and charged. His vehicle has been confiscated for three months and will appear in court at a later date.
Another driver was intercepted the same night after it was detected hooning on High Street.
A 41-year-old Central Highlands man was charged with drink driving after returning a reading of 0.132. His vehicle was clamped and he will appear in court at a later date.
Dangerous driving behaviour can be reported immediately to police on 131 444, or triple zero in an emergency or life-threatening situation.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
