Three friends were met with a surprise visit from a pod of dolphins whilst completing a 1680 kilometre loop of the Bass Strait using only jet skis. Brendan Whitley, Andrew Thompson, and Aaron Tarbit - who came from Victoria, Canberra, and NSW, respectively - spent the past year preparing for the treacherous five-day adventure.
The trio set off from Apollo Bay at 6.30am last Monday loaded up with 120 litres of fuel tied to the back of their skis, aiming to make it to the north coast of Tasmania that evening.
It was during the gruelling final 380-kilometre stretch from Flinders Island to Apollo Bay that they were met by a curious group of dolphins.
"We followed the coast up and the day just kept improving as we went along, and it was just beautiful as we were chased by dolphins all afternoon," Mr Whitley said.
"But the highlight for me really is just the people we meet in Tassie. I think you're a different breed over there in all the positive senses. Everyone we met was just so lovely", he said
