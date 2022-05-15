The Examiner
1680 kilometre Bass Strait loop completed using only jet skis

CB
By Clancy Balen
May 15 2022 - 5:00pm
RECORD: Aaron Tarbit, Andrew Thompson, and Brendan Whitty on the fourth day of their journey at Stanley, Tasmania. Picture: Supplied

Three friends were met with a surprise visit from a pod of dolphins whilst completing a 1680 kilometre loop of the Bass Strait using only jet skis. Brendan Whitley, Andrew Thompson, and Aaron Tarbit - who came from Victoria, Canberra, and NSW, respectively - spent the past year preparing for the treacherous five-day adventure.

