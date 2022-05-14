Major parties ignoring democratic wishes of voting public

THERE'S a quicker way to identify what will or won't work when it comes to the de-silting of the upper Tamar, and I mean all the way to at least Swan Point. That's to have the experts at the University of Tasmania/AMC Search construct a full working model of the estuary with silt from the river (it's finer than talcum powder) simulated tidal flow and general water run off and flushing from the Trevallyn Dam and the North Esk.