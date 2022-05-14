The Examiner
Letters to the editor | May 15, 2022

By Letters to the Editor
May 14 2022 - 8:30pm
Major parties ignoring democratic wishes of voting public

POLITICAL DONATIONS

I REALLY shouldn't be surprised by the hypocrisy of politicians, but for Liberal Senator Wendy Askew "Voters have a choice" (The Examiner, May 5) to impugn the source of her opponents' political donations surely plumbs new depths.

