Major parties ignoring democratic wishes of voting public

I REALLY shouldn't be surprised by the hypocrisy of politicians, but for Liberal Senator Wendy Askew "Voters have a choice" (The Examiner, May 5) to impugn the source of her opponents' political donations surely plumbs new depths.
Both major parties are wilfully ignoring the democratic wishes of the voting public to have greater transparency and timely declaration of political donations.
There is no such thing as a free lunch, no donations are string-free and donors expect a quid pro quo.
Sadly, our "choice" is limited by political self-interest and skewed by those with the deepest pockets.
IN (The Examiner, May 7) I was happy to read a development application for the area generally referred to as Birchalls car park.
This has been written about previously in The Examiner and does seem to tick all the boxes, also it was passed by council a few years back, but financial constraints at the time relegated it to the back burner.
The DA mentions parking for cars, motorbikes, retail shops and on top apartments for inner-city living.
This is not the vision our council has pursued, the question now is how many obstacles will they invent to stop this project from proceeding.
I will attempt to attend that meeting.
If you agree this is a win-win for Launceston, join me, please.
WHILE Liberal Party incumbent for Bass, Bridget Archer, may be regarded as a small L Liberal, diminishing in number according to former PM Malcolm Turnbull, Ms Archer has crossed the floor to vote on certain bills which are contrary to the party line.
Susie Bower, Liberal Party candidate for the federal seat of Lyons, has campaigned long and hard, and seems to be another creditable choice for voters to consider.
However, one person who may diminish the chances of both Liberal party women, and not their direct Labor party opponents, may be Prime Minister Scott Morrison?
THERE'S a quicker way to identify what will or won't work when it comes to the de-silting of the upper Tamar, and I mean all the way to at least Swan Point. That's to have the experts at the University of Tasmania/AMC Search construct a full working model of the estuary with silt from the river (it's finer than talcum powder) simulated tidal flow and general water run off and flushing from the Trevallyn Dam and the North Esk.
The amount of money that's been wasted over the years on various ideas could've been saved by doing such a simulation.
The uni is well qualified as they do repeated studies on water flow, tides etc for everything from wave motion power generation to salmon farms.
So save all the rhetoric and establish the truth for once and for all.
Remember, early settlers tried to control the river banks with willows, which didn't work, later on they tried to stabilise the silt by introducing rice grass, another fail, so how about we get the facts before we throw any more money at a problem that's been hundreds of years in the making.
WE have had three Coalition governments over nearly 10 years.
All have been dysfunctional.
Abbott was ousted by Turnbull, Turnbull was ousted by Morrison.
Morrison has been described by his own colleagues as "a bully", "a hypocrite and a liar", "a psychopath" "lacking a moral compass and having no conscience" and a "horrible, horrible person''. Surely, after 10 years of this division and unprincipled scrapping for personal gain, where Australia's interests have been ignored, we need a change of government.
Albanese may not be a Bob Hawke, but his Labor team has some good players and should be given a go.
