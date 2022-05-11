The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Sydney Kings defeat JackJumpers in 2022 NBL grand final series

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated May 11 2022 - 12:03pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TOUGH LOSS: JackJumper Josh Magette drives past Sydney's Dejan Vasiljevic during game three of the NBL grand final series at Qudos Bank Arena on Wednesday night. Picture: Matt King/Getty Images

Sydney Kings have dashed Tasmania's hopes of a miraculous premiership in their inaugural NBL season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.