Sydney Kings have dashed Tasmania's hopes of a miraculous premiership in their inaugural NBL season.
The Kings again proved too strong on Wednesday night, scoring a 97-88 victory in game three at Qudos Bank Arena.
Advertisement
It came after the Kings won game one by 17 points and game two by four points in the five-match series.
The Kings broke a 17-year championship drought and Xavier Cooks was awarded the grand final MVP award.
The JackJumpers suffered a blow in the hours before the game with forward Fabijan Krslovic and guard Jack McVeigh ruled out due to illness.
The JackJumpers came out with great intent in the first quarter in front of a 16,000-strong crowd.
Guards Josh Magette and Josh Adams, who shot back-to-back threes, notched the team's first 10 points.
Sydney Kings' talls Jarell Martin, Makur Maker and Cooks looked good at the other end against the undersized JackJumpers.
Maker executed two massive dunks much to the home crowd's delight.
Tasmania made four steals for the term which made up for the fact they were being out-rebounded.
Two steals in defence led to free-throw points at the offensive end.
Jarrad Weeks and skipper Clint Steindl scored from the land of plenty in closing minutes to have the Tassie side up 25-22 at the first break.
The JackJumpers had unlikely heroes in the second quarter.
MiKyle McIntosh and Jock Perry made two threes each.
Tassie put on 12 unanswered points through Adams, McIntosh and Steindl trebles.
Sharp shooter Martin and Cooks continued to prove a handful for Tasmania and kept the Kings in the hunt.
A Shaun Bruce three helped their cause.
Advertisement
Big man Perry, who hasn't been drawn on much this season, provided the surprise with his threes late in the term.
Tasmania led 48-47 at half-time after Sydney's Ian Clark hit a three just before the buzzer.
Scoring dried up for both sides in the third period.
The JackJumpers lifted in the rebounds department thanks to the likes of McIntosh, Perry and Sam McDaniel.
Weeks and Magette scored triples as Clark kept the scoreboard ticking over for the Kings.
Captain Steindl grabbed for his calf and went to the bench in a worry for the visitors as they went to the final change 69-66 up.
Advertisement
Steindl was back on for the start of the final term to help his team push for victory.
The JackJumpers missed a couple of good looks early in the final stanza while Martin and Dejan Vasiljevic made buckets at the other end to level the scores (71-71).
Adams got the JJs back up but then Clark nailed a three to get the Kings up.
Clark was on fire with another two-pointer and three ball.
Roth called a time-out with five minutes to run to settle his group.
Adams nailed an off-balance jump shot to make it 81-78 in the Kings' favour.
Advertisement
But Clark stood up when the game was on the line and hit another triple.
Launceston's Sejr Deans was brought on for the final 25 seconds of the game.
MORE TO COME.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.