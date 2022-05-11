Launceston Tornadoes are hoping Mariah Payne and Makala Bingley will be right for their first road trip of the season this weekend.
The Torns take on Dandenong Rangers from 6pm on Saturday before their clash with Waverley Falcons on Sunday at 12.30pm.
Sarah Veale's group, which is unbeaten after three games, is coming off an 85-67 win against Kilsyth.
But the NBL1 South outfit is not without injury concerns.
"Payney's got some tendinitis in her knee so we're just managing that," Veale said.
"She will get clearance from a physio hopefully.
"And Makala Bingley has got a sprained thumb so she also needs clearance from the physio before we go. So we've got two question marks."
Both Veale and gun forward Keely Froling spoke of how important it was for the Torns to have a successful away trip.
"Road games are always really hard. Obviously, you play a double-header, and there's not much turnaround so it hurts the next Sunday," Froling said.
"We have to be ready to go for that. We'll probably have to rotate a little bit more through the bench. But it's exciting to go on the road and be around your teammates."
Veale feels the short turnaround between games will be useful for the team to solidify its game plan, especially considering the Torns have only just got their whole squad together.
Veale, a fortnight ago, highlighted her team's defence as being an area it could lift.
She saw improvement against Kilsyth in the second half.
The coach explained what she liked to see in defence.
"It's ball pressure to start with, we're not that great at always having to pressure the ball," she said.
"Then it makes it easier for them to pass out and obviously get into their offence.
"So it's understanding where our defensive team positioning is, making sure we're always there and we just need to be locked into whatever scout we've got on every individual player as well.
"There's a bit going on but the girls were really good from half-time."
Meanwhile, guard Micah Simpson, who has ramped up her defensive game this season, is enjoying the squad dynamic.
"We have a good balance of experience and development players," the 19-year-old said.
"The experienced players are guiding and developing us young girls to be better which is good."
She said the young Torns were drawing inspiration from Froling and Kelsey Griffin.
"Both of them lead by example so it's been about watching what they do away from game day and how they prepare their bodies and how they recover," she said.
"I think each player in the Torns' team has taken something from them."
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
