Dr George Razay has had a drastic change by leaving his career at the LGH to become an independent candidate in the race for the seat of Bass.
Dr Razay is a world-leading researcher into Alzheimer's disease and dementia and was previously a nominee for the 2021 Tasmania Australian of the Year. He also established the Memory Disorders Clinic and the Dementia Research Centre at the Launceston General Hospital in 1997.
Having lived in Launceston for the past 25 years, Dr Razay has conducted many free public talks around dementia and improving Australia's health and happiness.
Originally from Syria, he lived in England for 15 years before coming to Tasmania, where he had his three children. Dr Razay says Launceston was a great place for his children to grow up and wants to increase the health and happiness of the city.
His main focus in his campaign is for a happier and healthier independent community, with his main policies including promoting better education, making university education free, fighting for affordable housing and combating climate change.
"I got interested in politics around a year ago and when I did my public talk on the health of the nation I was astounded by how Australia has become a stressed and unhappy country," he said.
"Students leave university with massive debt, they don't always have secure jobs and are having issues buying a house.
"Young families are under enormous financial pressure because they have massive mortgages. Prices are going up and massive expenses of groceries and fuel are just adding to the stress of Tasmanians."
Dr Razay said he was also campaigning for a better quality of life for elderly Tasmanians.
"Pensioners have limited budgets and they are watching prices and expenses going up. Nobody seems to be listening to the concerns of our communities," he said.
"I am glad I got into politics because I am hearing the stories of those who are struggling. I went door knocking and met a man in his 80's from Kings Meadows, he said 'Mate, I have voted for the major parties in the past but I have had enough of them. They don't listen'.
"I want to create a safer, stronger, happier community."
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
