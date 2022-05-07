Old Launcestonians managed to flip the script with a 3.8 (26) to 1.3 (9) victory against Old Scotch in the NTFAW premier division on Saturday at Invermay Park.
The Thistles came from two goals down at three-quarter time to beat OLs by three points in round one so the home team was desperate to make amends.
OLs managed to grind out the win across four quarters and led by a goal at quarter-time, eight points at the half and 15 points at the final change.
Playing-coach Abbey Green, who kicked two goals, led the effort and she was well-supported by captain Maddie Fry, Kate Von Stieglitz, Christina Kelly, Taylah Lehman and Anastasia Hovington.
Jessica Jamieson got the other major.
Claudia Matteo, Ella Mckenzie, Jemma Blair, Ashton Billing, Raigan Kettle and Georgia McCord played well for Old Scotch and Eliane Fader booted their only goal.
OLs, now third with a 2-2 record, have an away clash against Scottsdale next weekend.
The Magpies will be looking to put up a good fight after falling 6.10 (46) to 1.4 (10) to Bridgenorth at Parrot Park on Saturday.
The Parrots blew the game open in the second stanza with 3.4 to zip.
Emily Mckinnell kicked a great goal from the pocket which got her team up and about. She followed up with a long set shot goal in the third term and was named among the better players.
The Parrots' best Phoebe Ketchell was another handy contributor around the big sticks with three goals.
Alex Hall got the Magpies' sole major as Ashley Bowen, Keeley Lester and Chloe Kelly put in solid performances.
Bridgenorth have the league's ultimate test in round six with a clash against juggernaut Launceston on Friday night at Parrot Park. The Lady Blues will be coming off a bye.
Hillwood will also be returning from a week off when they host Old Scotch on Saturday.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
