Old Launcestonians triumph over Old Scotch in NTFAW premier division

Brian Allen
Brian Allen
Updated May 7 2022 - 8:41am, first published 6:30am
TEAM TALK: Bridgenorth coach Bobby Beams addresses his team during a break at Parrot Park on Saturday. Pictures: Brian Allen

Old Launcestonians managed to flip the script with a 3.8 (26) to 1.3 (9) victory against Old Scotch in the NTFAW premier division on Saturday at Invermay Park.

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

