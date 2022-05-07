A fast start from South Launceston has helped them maintain top spot and their unbeaten record in the NTFAW division one competition.
The Bulldogs put 2.7 on the board in the first quarter and kept Evandale scoreless before running out 11.16 (82) to 3.0 (18) winners at Youngtown Oval on Saturday.
It was an even contest in the second term but then the Bulldogs outscored the Eagles six goals to one in the second half.
Courtney Saunders stood up with a four-goal haul and Lisa Patterson booted home three. Both featured in the best players.
The fourth-placed Eagles got good value from returning captain Georgia Rowley as well as Tayla Foulkes and recruit Maggie Cuthbertson, who snagged a goal.
The Bulldogs will be after six in a row when they take on Deloraine in an away clash next weekend.
The Eagles have Meander Valley in round six which shapes up as a ripper given the Suns' recent form.
Meander Valley, sitting in third, secured their second win of the season with a 10.15 (75) to 0.0 (0) away effort against Longford on Friday night. They defeated Deloraine by 65 points last weekend.
The Suns' best quarter on Friday came in the second term when they booted four goals.
Montanna Eastley was named the winning team's best and contributed a goal while Kayleigh Crawshaw put in a noteworthy performance with three majors.
Sophie Townsend and Cloe Cresswell kicked two each.
Ashley Murray, co-captain Jade Nichols and Georgina Viney were among the Tigers' better players.
Meanwhile, second-ranked George Town overcame Deloraine 5.5 (35) to 1.0 (6) at home on Friday night.
Their ability to keep the Kangaroos to one major came in handy as they also struggled to hit the scoreboard.
Two goals in the final quarter helped stretch out the margin.
Tamara Burt's four snags proved match-winning and she was rewarded with a nod in the best players. Ava Harris got the other goal.
Tyeisha Hinds, Isabella Brunacci, Charlotte Long and ruck Eileen Blyth were also solid contributors on the night. Recruit Molly Clark, a 2021 Launceston premiership player, also got in the best.
Recruits Rori Williams and Ella McLennan as well as Claudia Gardner played well for the Roos while their goal came from Gorgeina Eastley.
George Town and Longford have byes in round six.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
