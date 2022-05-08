Residents of Swan Bay and Windermere remain frustrated that specific road safety concerns such as road widening and grading of verges will not be part of a package announced and approved by the City of Launceston Council at its meeting this week.
However, the council remained steadfast in the report produced by its staff and said it was part of an "ongoing conversation" with the residents of Windermere.
Deputy Mayor Danny Gibson said it was an important first step and said the council could not always adhere to every thing on residents' wish list.
Windermere resident Carolyn Gutteridge took to Public Question Time to address the council after previous appeals to all councillors and engineering staff to visit the area and inspect several infrastructure deficiencies including verges and road widening failed.
During the initial visit in October, the mayor and deputy mayor also heard of hooning behaviour and the residents' fears over the speed limits on roads such as John Lees Drive.
Windermere and Swan Bay has increased density over the past decade, but has still remained rural residential, which means that things like speed limits can be faster than in a regular residential zone in a built up area.
However, with the increase in residential developments and subdivisions, residents fear for their safety, and the schedule of maintenance has left verges with long grass, that is growing right onto the side of the road, forcing pedestrians to walk on the road.
In a written submission to the council and provided to The Examiner, resident Anne Layton-Bennett said while the council had admitted that more vehicles were using the roads, it had failed to take into account the type.
"Heavier SUVs and 4WDs, trucks and tradie vehicles are arguably causing the degradation of roads that arguably are no longer fit for purpose. The potholes that result can prove dangerous when vehicles are obliged to swerve to avoid them," she said.
Ms Layton-Bennett said she hoped all councillors would visit the are before "just ticking the boxes" and accepting the recommendations of staff.
After the meeting, Mrs Gutteridge said while she was pleased some of the residents' concerns had been heard by the council, she remained frustrated, particularly that she was limited to only two minutes to give her statement.
As a result, Mrs Gutteridge sent a written statement following the meeting to all councillors expressing her disappointment and frustration over the process.
"I re-iterate my complete frustration that I have spoken at other council meetings about many of the issues since at least 2005 (when Mr Ivan Dean was Mayor) and have extensively corresponded with council," she said.
Mrs Gutteridge said previous councils had been totally remiss in allocating appropriate funds in the budget to address these safety issues, and the provision of safe infrastructure has not automatically been a factor in council's operations.
Residents had asked the council to reduce the speed limits in areas such as John Lees Drive, Los Angelos Road and Windermere Road. They also asked for more speed limit signage for Sanwae Drive, citing frequent hooning behaviour.
However, council staff said reducing the speed limits was not an appropriate response, but they did commit to increased signage and undertake community consultation for speed limit reductions in Sanwae Drive, Sherborne Drive and Windermere Road.
Cr Gibson said the matter reminded the council that there were significant pockets of their municipality that needed their attention and that it was an area that required "ongoing conversation" with residents.
"We can't always, as a council, achieve everything that all residents require," he said.
Councillor Tim Walker thanked Ms Gutteridge for her statement and the residents for providing context for councillors on the issue.
He said it had helped open his eyes with regard to some of the issues faced by residents, particularly with regard to speed in places like John Lees Drive.
Mrs Gutteridge said road widening was a main concern for residents that wasn't addressed, and she "wasn't going to give up the fight" to get more attention for infrastructure issues in the area.
"It is the lack of budgeting for works over many years that has contributed to the current problem. It is frustrating that ratepayers' money isn't wisely used to adequately fix problem areas," she said.
While she said she didn't want to sound disrespectful, she had been working with the council since at least 2005 on these issues and working with them "was like banging your head against a brick wall."
I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. Covering Northern politics, development, I have developed a keen interest in agricultural and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au
