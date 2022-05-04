The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Medical professionals unimpressed with research announcement from Greg Hunt

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated May 4 2022 - 10:05am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Solutions not research needed to help emergency rooms

Medical professionals working in emergency departments want solutions not research into helping ease the mounting pressure.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.