Federal Election

ANMF call for candidates to back support for nurses

Andrew Chounding
By Andrew Chounding
Updated April 11 2022 - 10:03pm, first published 10:00pm
Call for all candidates to back support for nurses

Tasmanian members of the Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation met with Labor leader Anthony Albanese on Monday to discuss greater support for nurses ahead of the federal election.

