Solve Hobart, Launceston peak-hour traffic with levy

I READ in (The Examiner, May 3) that the police are unhappy that they were left out of the freedom from prosecution section of the LNP's proposed ICAC rules. Why should anyone who has engaged in fraudulent or illegal practice be exempt at all? Some might say that public servants or police were only following the parliament's orders, but they have a legal as well as moral obligation to speak out about any directive given that is illegal and that's where the buck stops.