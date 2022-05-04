The Examiner
Neighbour buys 395-hectare Bentley property at Chudleigh, Tasmania

May 4 2022 - 1:19am
Chudleigh property sold for high-price as farmland values skyrocket

A prestige property at Chudleigh was sold for $15.776 million, a Land Information Services Tasmania document shows.

