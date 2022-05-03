The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Bradley Holton-Crane failed to appear for sentence on May 3, 2022

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated May 3 2022 - 1:21am, first published 12:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Arrest warrant issued for axe attacker after court no show

A warrant was issued for a 41-year-old man who pleaded guilty to an 2019 axe attack when he failed to appear in the Supreme Court in Launceston on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.