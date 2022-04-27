The Examiner
Tasmania JackJumpers coach Scott Roth named NBL coach of the year

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated April 27 2022 - 10:24am, first published 9:30am
HUGE HONOUR: JackJumpers coach Scott Roth has been awarded NBL coach of the year. Picture: Phillip Biggs

Tasmania mentor Scott Roth has been awarded the NBL coach of year after leading the JackJumpers to the play-offs in their first season.

