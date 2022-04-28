The Examiner
Dean Richard Barwick failed to adequately feed greyhounds

Updated April 29 2022 - 12:43am, first published April 28 2022 - 11:30pm
The dog Swaggy after being picked up from a Deddington property. Photo courtesy of Brightside Farm sanctuary

A former greyhound trainer who starved two of his dogs was banned from keeping an animal for two years, when he was sentenced in the Launceston Magistrates Court.

