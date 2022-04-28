AFP seized North-East property could be sold for earmarked development

A Musselroe Bay property, once earmarked for a $185 million eco-tourism development, has been conditionally sold to a Melbourne firm despite its seizure by Australian Federal Police in 2019, County Court of Victoria documents show.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
