A Queensland couple Meafou Sipili and Candice Tapatuetoa face deportation

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
April 27 2022 - 6:30pm
Husband and wife drug couriers jailed part in huge operation

A Queensland husband and wife drug courier team who were part of the biggest drug-trafficking operation in Tasmanian history were jailed for a total of nearly nine years in the Supreme Court in Launceston.

