Tasmania's close contact quarantine rules to be scrapped, but some requirements to stay in place

Adam Holmes
By Adam Holmes
Updated April 27 2022 - 3:23am, first published 3:00am
Premier Jeremy Rockliff says Tasmania will follow other states in removing quarantine requirements for close contacts.

Close contacts of COVID cases in Tasmania will no longer need to quarantine for seven days, but will still be required to follow a range of public health measures.

