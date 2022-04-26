The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston magistrate sends stern warning to potential drug smugglers

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
April 26 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Risdon Prison drug smuggler jailed for 10 months

A 34-year-old woman who passed drugs when she kissed a male friend at Risdon Prison was sentenced in the Launceston Magistrates Court to 10 months in jail.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.