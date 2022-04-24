The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

NBL: Tasmania JackJumpers in finals as Phoenix beat Wildcats

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
Updated April 24 2022 - 10:51am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HISTORIC: Tasmania JackJumpers will play finals in their debut season in the NBL after South East Melbourne beat Perth. Picture: Tasmania JackJumpers

The empire has fallen and the new kids on the block have risen to a landmark achievement as the Tasmania JackJumpers were catapulted into their first-ever finals series without even being on the court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Daunt

Adam Daunt

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.