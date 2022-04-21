The Examiner
AMA Tasmania announce GP Dr John Saul as new state president

Andrew Chounding
By Andrew Chounding
Updated April 21 2022 - 9:55am, first published 7:00am
GP Dr John Saul to sit in the big chair for AMA Tasmania

The Tasmanian branch of the Australian Medical Association has announced GP Dr John Saul has been elected AMA Tasmania's new president.

