Investigation into greyhound trainer Anthony Bullock finishes with no cruelty finding, fine given for medication use

Adam Holmes
By Adam Holmes
Updated April 21 2022 - 5:17am, first published 5:05am
Exeter greyhound trainer Anthony Bullock - Tasmania's most successful trainer - had faced a five-month investigation over an incident in Mowbray in November.

A final report into the conduct of Tasmania's leading greyhound trainer has confirmed no animal welfare breaches were found, but he has been fined for using non-prescribed medication on a critically injured greyhound.

