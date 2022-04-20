The Examiner
Tasmania Police and RSPCA investigate lamb being shorn with chainsaw

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated April 21 2022 - 5:20am, first published April 20 2022 - 3:50am
DISTURBING: A screengrab of the video in which a lamb appears to be shorn by a chainsaw.

The Tasmanian Farmers and Graziers Association has condemned a video on social media which appears to show a lamb being shorn with a chainsaw.

Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

