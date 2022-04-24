I HAVE said it before and I will say it again, I do not understand the attitude of our two major political parties. Democracy is the voice of the people and if the people vote for other candidates, it is the moral duty of the potentially incumbent government to work with them. As per Dr Colette Harmsen's letter on climate change (The Examiner, April 16), young people are terrified for their future due to the global desecration created by previous generations.

