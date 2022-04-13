The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Tasmanian sides record contrasting results at national champs

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated April 13 2022 - 7:36am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LEADING WICKET-TAKER: Tasmanian Tiger Louis Smith took 3-50 in the semi-final. He also made five runs. Pictures: Brody Grogan

Tasmania's under-19 boys' outfit was defeated by NSW Metro in a national championships semi-final on Wednesday in Mackay.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.