The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Man killed in motorcycle crash that occurred north of St Helens

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
Updated March 30 2022 - 12:29am, first published 12:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man dies following motorcycle crash at Goshen

Tasmania Police have advised that sadly, a man died as the result of a single motorcycle crash on the Tasman Highway at Goshen on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nikita McGuire

Nikita McGuire

Journalist

Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Dorset, Glamorgan/ Spring Bay and Break O'Day areas, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.