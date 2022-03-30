The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmanian's top pharmacists say changes to the PBS are 'missed opportunity'

Andrew Chounding
By Andrew Chounding
March 30 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pharmacy Guild of Australia Tasmanian president Helen O'Byrne. Picture: File

Billion-dollar changes to the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme, announced as part of the 2022-2023 federal budget, won't improve the long-term health outcomes of Tasmanians according to one expert.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Chounding

Andrew Chounding

Journalist & Health Reporter, The Examiner

An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.