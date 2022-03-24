The Examiner
Troubled Thomas Paul Security owes millions: Report

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
March 24 2022 - 5:30pm
Thomas Paul Security Services Pty Ltd premises in Prospect Vale

High-profile security firm Thomas Paul Security Services has liabilities of $2.8 million, a report lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission shows.

