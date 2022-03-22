The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Two injured in collision in Launceston CBD

Luke Miller
By Luke Miller
Updated March 22 2022 - 5:15am, first published 4:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two injured in collision in Launceston CBD

Emergency services were called to a two-car collision in the Launceston CBD this afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Miller

Luke Miller

Journalist

I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.