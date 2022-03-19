sport, local-sport,

Launceston's Sejr Deans will never forget his first official NBL minutes for the JackJumpers at the Silverdome on Saturday night. His home crowd and family roared as he came into the game with one minute and 35 seconds to go. The 19-year-old got his hands on the ball a few times in his first run. "It was very exciting being a local and getting to play in my hometown is very special," he said. "Unfortunately we couldn't get it done tonight but it was pretty special for me. "I was very nervous, especially with a lot of people I know in the crowd as well but it was very cool." READ MORE: McDaniel loving JackJumpers' attitude to defence this season The encounter, which the Hawks won 91-65, will also be remembered for its post-game drama. Hawk Antonius Cleveland dribbled the final seconds of the clock down and then turned to the away crowd and pumped his fists while he was standing a couple of metres from JackJumpers coach Scott Roth. Cleveland appeared to then dismiss Roth's attempted handshake. A moment later Hawks coach Brian Goorjian and Roth were shaking hands and Roth was pointing at Cleveland and complaining about him to Goorjian. Referees, Goorjian and players got between Roth and Cleveland and the situation looked like it could escalate further before Roth and Goorjian walked off the court together. Roth didn't wish to discuss the details of the incident after the game. "I really don't have any comments on that," he said. "I talked to Goorj (Brian Goorjian) and Goorj said he would handle it and Goorj is first class all the way and I'll let him handle his team. "And I don't really have any comments other than this team's here to represent the entire state and we don't back down from anybody and we'll continue to fight and we just move on." Goorjian said he supported his player but also spoke of his respect for Roth. "I love my guy (Cleveland), my guys wanted this bad," he said. "With all the fist pumping after the game was over, there was just so much emotion for this. "I love my kid, he was just showing support and now the shoe is on the other foot. "And on the flipside, I've known Scott Roth for a long period of time and he's right now the best coach in this (league), he's got the most out of his team and there's respect there. "It's just a little bit of to and fro, a handshake when it's settled down and we go about our business. "But nothing but respect for the JackJumpers and the season they're having and Scott Roth but also love my kid and understand our guys have had their face rubbed in this thing a bit too - about 'we're the best team in this thing' and 'what's wrong with the Hawks?' "Hogball, chemistry problems, after every team beats us they jump around and dance around and we're finally getting a little momentum. "We haven't had this all year, to come in the locker room and hug each other and jump up and down - I'm not going to take that away from them. "So I love my guys, I understand the Scott Roth situation, but again nothing but respect, we move on." Otherwise, as Roth highlighted, the Hawks out-muscled the JackJumpers who struggled to score beyond the first quarter. The Tassie team had beaten the Hawks twice this season so the away side was desperate for the win. Any debate about the Silverdome rings - which were questioned after the Launceston game a fortnight ago - was quashed in the opening minutes when Matt Kenyon hit two three-pointers and Josh Adams also nailed one from beyond the arc. Captain Clint Steindl had an instant impact when he came into the game with three minutes remaining in the first quarter. The skipper drained a three a minute later and followed up with another 30 seconds after. Steindl celebrated with a huge fist pump when he drained his third three-pointer in a row and put the JackJumpers up 26-17 at the first break. The Hawks tightened up their defence as the home team suddenly struggled to score. The visitors gradually hit the lead and were up 49-41 at half-time. The JackJumpers again found it difficult to find buckets in the third quarter and went to the final change 69-53 down. The Tassie outfit takes on Perth Wildcats on Thursday night at RAC Arena.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3BCHHnSbEHxXnTjG4rgZv89/1a532cd3-37a8-466a-8301-f7f0132ebece.jpg/r0_1289_4016_3558_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg