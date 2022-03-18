news, local-news,

A South Launceston man who illegally brought two Tasers into Australia was fined $500 in the Launceston Magistrates Court. Simon James Alexander Probert, 32, pleaded guilty in January to charges of unlawful importation and a second charge of intentionally make or cause to be made a statement to an officer reckless as to the fact that the statement is false or misleading in a material particular. In a sentencing hearing, the court heard that maximum penalties for the charges were up to $210,000 for importing the goods and $52,500 for the false statement. READ MORE: Roadmap for Launceston General Hospital masterplan released The Australian Government Solicitor Susannah Madden also made an application that Magistrate Simon Brown order that Probert pay the complainant's costs of $5111.24. However, Mr Brown ordered that Probert pay $1090 of the costs. Probert landed at Tullamarine on a Thai Airways flight on June 2, 2016. He filled out an incoming passenger card that asked for a declaration about certain goods, including sharp objects. He said he may have had scissors. However, an X-ray of his bag indicated other items and a search found two slingshots, a trench knife and two Tasers. Probert told officials he considered them to be toys, not weapons, and would use the slingshots on rabbits. He said that he brought the Tasers so that he and a friend could film each other Tasering themselves. The case was delayed for several years because prosecutors could not find Probert. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UXkRwrLedzicw8iY4DcGSg/a7a21a80-a3a2-4627-86b9-13409b04fa06.jpg/r1_0_511_288_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg