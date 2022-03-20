The Interchange: Blues' strong list can challenge for flag

newsletters, football-list,

It's hasty to get sucked into round one hype but I was happy to say this prior to then. Carlton are my premiership smokey for this AFL season. With my dad a Blues man, I've been watching the side closely since the 2003-07 Denis Pagan era. Carlton have long struggled to get their list right. Chris Judd, among the best players of the past 20 years, helped get them to four finals series but it's been a tough run for fans otherwise. They're destined to rise up the ladder this season (from 13th) with their shrewd recruiting of recent years. Fremantle's Adam Cerra, a 2017 number five draft pick, and Sydney's George Hewett, with more than 120 games, were great pick-ups during summer. The Blues have taken chances on plenty of trades over the years without great return. But watching them star in Thursday night's win, it was clear they're a good fit. Cerra had 30 disposals with 542 metres gained while Hewett had 28 and 360m gained. READ MORE: AFLW: GWS captain Alicia Eva visits Bridgenorth's Auskick centre Getting the ball is important but something greater these two seemed to bring in round one was helping competition gun Patrick Cripps at the coalface. New coach Michael Voss loves blokes that can win the contested ball (135 to 114 against Richmond) as he said in his post-match press conference. "I don't think you can have a game without being good at the contested part," he said. "That's where it starts for me: pressure on the ball, how we handle ourselves, how we absorb heat. It starts there. Unless you're able to provide that within your team, the other parts of your system can fall apart really quickly. "We were able to sustain that and win the contested possession throughout the night." Matthew Kennedy was another of Cripps' teammates who was a great help in that contested-ball department in the opening round. Kennedy, who has been a hard-working midfielder in recent years, exploded onto the AFL stage on Thursday. He looked stronger and he even looked taller for some reason. The 24-year-old dominated with 33 touches, eight clearances, 514m gained and a goal. Kennedy had a presence similar to elite midfielders Marcus Bontempelli, Patrick Dangerfield and Nat Fyfe. He's 190 centimetres and 90 kilograms which is similar to that trio. Then there was Cripps' performance. The talk is he's had a big pre-season and is fighting fit. There were plenty of questions about Crippa's injuries and form last season but round one suggested he's back on track to take the competition by storm. A deficiency he had in his game was goal-kicking and Thursday's night commentary alluded to him having put in a heap of work on it during summer. He came out and kicked three goals with his 30 disposals and eight clearances. We haven't even got to Sam Walsh yet. Walsh, after his fourth-placing in the Brownlow Medal last year, has to be among the favourites again in 2022. He's due back from an ankle syndesmosis injury in the coming weeks. Besides Carlton's midfield, they're formidable at either end of the ground. Talented forward Charlie Curnow got through a full pre-season after missing 18 months of footy with a knee injury. What could he do this year? Then there's second rucks/forwards Tom De Koning and Jack Silvagni who appear as athletic as the high-leaping Curnow. Key forward Harry McKay is ever-improving and Mitch McGovern looks like he's finally coming good for the Blues after his strong start at Adelaide Crows. Down back Jacob Weitering has become one of the best key defenders in the game while 2020 recruit Adam Saad (Essendon) continues to create play from half-back. Carlton has finally got a strong mix of A, B and C graders. Smart recruiting has been combined with years of development from one-club players such as Cripps, Walsh, Silvagni and Weitering. Voss has the cattle and round one suggested the game plan looks attacking with a presence of mind to adjust to the situation. It's time, Blues.

