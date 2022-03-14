news, local-news,

A diver has died in southern Tasmania, after a search to locate him on Sunday evening resulted in the man being unable to be revived. Around 6pm on Sunday Tasmania Police received a call that a diver was overdue at Recherche Bay, south of Dover. READ MORE: Police investigate a single-vehicle rollover that left two young North-West men dead There was concern for the man's welfare and uniform police, search and rescue personnel, Tasmanian Ambulance officers and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter were tasked to attend. READ MORE: Campbell Town man fined over email A 35 year old male was located unconscious underwater and was lifted out of the water by his diving companions. CPR was commenced by his diving group, but despite their efforts, they were unable to revive him. The man's family have been notified of the tragic incident. A report is being prepared for the coroner.

