Tasmania JackJumpers have parted ways with their first-ever Next Stars player Nikita Mikhailovskii just hours before they were set to take the court against the Cairns Taipans. The 21-year-old has rarely featured for the JackJumpers after a frustrating season that was interrupted by injury and illness. When fit, the guard managed infrequent minutes with the JackJumpers across their debut campaign in the NBL and scored his first NBL points against the New Zealand Breakers in January. Despite being miles away from his homeland, the guard has been praised for his work ethic with the franchise as he looked to fit into a new culture. "It's always a barrier when you have the language and culture, but you've got to give it to the kid, he has stuck in and he comes in and trains really hard," Tasmania JackJumpers Basketball Operations Consultant Mika Vukona said in February. The Russian had the basketball world on notice when he recorded 20 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists for his nation against Greece in 2019 as part of the FIBA under-19 World Cup. READ MORE: Alastair Clarkson expands on idea of setting up Tassie footy academ The franchise has been in regular discussions with the former Russian VTB United League team Avtodor Saratov player prior to his departure. "JackJumpers coaches and players have worked extensively with Nikita to improve his basketball and he has made some significant gains while he's been with us, both on and off-court," Tasmania JackJumpers chief executive Simon Brookhouse said. "We hope Nikita has thoroughly enjoyed his time in Tasmania, and we wish him the very best in what we expect will be a successful and rewarding career." Previous Next Stars include NBA rising talents LaMelo Ball (Charlotte Hornets), RJ Hampton (Orlando Magic) and Josh Giddey (Oklahoma City Thunder).

