news, local-news,

IT SHOULD be no surprise to anyone that climate change is the key issue on the minds of Australians given the weather extremes experienced in so much of the country (The Examiner, February 28). Often described as "unprecedented" the bushfires, floods and droughts happening more frequently, and with such devastating intensity, are nothing of the sort. Scientists have warned us for decades about the increased probability of extreme weather events, but successive governments have chosen to ignore such predictions, claiming the economy would suffer and jobs would be lost if we stopped mining and exporting the fossil fuels that have long been identified as a major climate change contributor. Both the major parties are now being forced to confront the appalling reality of their misguided love affair with coal and gas, so it's to be hoped that whoever wins the election will take immediate steps to transition the country towards the clean, green and renewable technology opportunities that Australia could and should have been developing for years. I WOULD like to see how anyone who goes into a hotel for a beer is supposed to wear a mask. Mask off to sip a drink, mask back on, mask off to sip, and so on. That is just downright ridiculous. It is very deceptive to call Bridget Archer independent. It is an election strategy to gain wavering Liberal Party voters who do not support the Morrison Government's record and may have voted Labor. In Bass these votes could be decisive. She has voted overwhelmingly with the Morrison Government and quite happily appears behind the Prime Minister during Question Time jeering her support. Make no mistake, a vote for Archer is a vote for Morrison. Ross Hart where the bloody hell are you? It's good to see Premier Peter Gutwein maintaining the Liberal ideology of looking after your mates and the top end of town ahead of all others. There is simply no justification for spending $750 million on a sports stadium when we have so many people suffering in aged care, homelessness and a run-down health system. Because Gutwein refuses to divulge details of political donations he can conveniently hide contributions from those who will benefit from this gross waste of public money. If only we had a NSW-style ICAC instead of our toothless watchdog, the Tasmanian Integrity Commission. WOULDN'T it be wonderful if the City of Launceston flew the Ukrainian flag until the barbaric Russia got its just desserts and Ukraine was free? Not just our city, but all others across the state and our nation. Even better if as many citizens as possible wore a yellow and blue symbol to show sympathy and solidarity. Putin won't stop at Ukraine so be prepared. WELL, well, well it must be close to election time. We read a typical opinion piece from Eric Abetz (The Examiner, March 8), in which he tries desperately to go over old wounds, once again to lambast Bill Shorten's links to the unions involving transactions from many years ago. Mr Abetz has spent his entire political career trying to always play the man, instead of being constructive. Mr Abetz should be reminded that there was a political royal commission called by then Prime Minister Abbott into Bill Shorten's activities in which he was completely exonerated, and still this obsession of his must keep him awake at night lingering. Perhaps Mr Abetz could spend the same amount of political energy finding some answers for us with Christian Porter's $1,000,000 donation for his legal bill (anonymous) defending himself in rape allegations, or millions of dollars on sports cars and parking rorts, and also ministers' legal bills. Perhaps there is still some egg on the face. When it was exposed that the judge in the royal commission, Dyson Haydon was a Liberal party member and was later stood down in disgrace for sexual harassment . Hey, thanks for bringing that one up Eric, Shorten sure did have the last laugh. My, what a selective memory we have Mr Abetz. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/wHYHMmAn7bhNPtaAR3pUhR/58dfdc65-f26c-4f3d-946a-c46dac60e2fc.jpg/r0_189_5568_3335_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg