newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The residents of George Town could see a redevelopment of the town's ageing aquatic centre after Labor announced it would commit $15 million to the project if successful in the upcoming federal election. On Friday morning, Labors Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development spokesperson Catherine King made the announcement at the George Town Aquatic Centre. READ MORE: Doctors warning of high influenza cases as winter approaches The aquatic centre was identified as a project of significance following a residents survey conducted by the council, in which respondents identified the centre as a key piece of infrastructure they wanted to be addressed. A subsequent report by rural workforce agency HR+ noted that NDIS participants in George Town had experienced difficulties purchasing the support they needed, with average participants spending only 49 per cent of their packages. Ms King said Labor's decision to invest in the town meant more locals on the NDIS would be able to access the services and support they needed closer to home. READ MORE: Louise Fairfax is the third woman to complete Tasmania's Abels mountains George Town Mayor Greg Kieser said if successful, the funds would allow the council to develop the centre into a multiuse facility, which included an indoor and outdoor pool that could be used for hydrotherapy, a 24-hour-gym and fitness rooms. He said with the addition of a gym and indoor pool, the facility would extend its daily operating hours as well as expanding operations into the winter months. READ MORE: University of Tasmania will call for new tenders to its Graduate Diploma of Legal Practice Labor's candidate for Bass Ross Hart said the project was clearly one that was important for the community to access a full range of services. "This centre will be more than just a pool," he said. "It will be an important facility delivering essential health and wellbeing services to the entire community," he said. "My understanding is that consultants HR+ identified that there was a shortfall with respect to spending in NDIA services here in the George Town area." Cr Kieser said people on the NDIS had struggled to access services in the community and explained that travel to some facilities out of the town was not always practical. READ MORE: Flood updates live: Thousands ordered to evacuate as rivers swell He said he expected the centre would make it easier for the town to recruit and retain allied health providers and related services, further improving the health and social benefits for the residents of the town. "If we provide the infrastructure and make it easy for those allied health professionals to come into the George Town community on a regular repeat basis, I am absolutely confident that you will see a much higher level of service establishment in Georgetown," he said. Andrew Chounding is The Examiner's Health Reporter, if you have a health-related story please email Andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/137915070/26038cd2-89a8-40da-94d0-67919287580b.jpg/r0_373_4032_2651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg