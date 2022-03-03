news, local-news, election, 2022, hydrogen, bell bay, pay conroy, angus taylot, tasmania

As pre-election campaigning continues to get underway in the tightly-fought seats of Tasmania's North, the emerging hydrogen industry in Bell Bay and the levels of federal funding needed to get it up and running are coming to the fore. The federal government is currently considering a funding submission put forward by the Tasmanian government for part of a $464 million regional grants program, which - if approved - would help accelerate the creation of a green "Hydrogen Hub" in Bell Bay, alongside other proposed hubs around Australia. READ MORE: Review of state-owned sites for new North and South youth justice centres The grants are part of a $1.4 billion federal investment nationwide, which aims to make Australia a major exporter of clean hydrogen by 2030. The result of that submission is expected later this year, but one member of the federal opposition is already flagging that more may need to be done to secure the burgeoning industry's future in the North of the state. READ MORE: Launceston celebrated IWD at the Clifford Craig Foundation Luncheon Shortland Labor MHR Pat Conroy visited Launceston and George Town this week to speak about the region's expected transition to hydrogen in the coming years and has raised concerns about the levels of federal investment expected. "A few million here and there won't get the job done," he said. When asked how a federal Labor government would invest in the region differently, Mr Conroy pointed to two multibillion-dollar national infrastructure and emerging industries proposals, noting that Northern Tasmania was well positioned to get a "disproportionate share". He also referenced transitioning existing industries to hydrogen power and increasing infrastructure spending were two areas of further investment needed to support the proposed hub. While outcome of the state's funding submission is still in the air, a spokesperson for federal energy and emissions reduction minister Angus Taylor said that "Bell Bay has great potential to be a producer, user and exporter of clean hydrogen". READ MORE: Flood updates live: Thousands ordered to evacuate as rivers swell Meanwhile in Bell Bay, Leigh Darcy, chairman of the Bell Bay Advanced Manufacturing Zone, welcomed the sign of bi-partisan support. "The BBAMZ board recognises that businesses will have the confidence to invest knowing that all sides of politics are backing the hydrogen industry," he said. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150375628/f89827b3-a0c0-4e20-8e56-e51c5baffa44.jpg/r2_0_4174_2357_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg