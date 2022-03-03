newsletters, editors-pick-list,

On Wednesday, a room of 230 women celebrated International Women's Day at the 14th annual Clifford Craig Foundation IWD Luncheon. With this year's theme of 'Break the Bias', Her Excellency the Honourable Barbara Baker AC was the perfect guest speaker for the occasion. Ms Baker was the first Tasmanian woman to be appointed as a Federal Magistrate and is the second female Tasmanian Governor, following her predecessor Dr Kate Warner QC. Ms Baker said International Women's Day provided an opportunity to reflect and consider where we are on the road to equality, while celebrating the achievements of women. "We can learn from women who have been both inspirational leaders and catalysts for significant change," she said. "This year's theme is 'break the bias'. This is important because bias can affect the way employers recruit, hire, promote, evaluate performance and leadership, and make decisions. "Diversity in decision makers and objective assessment criteria are important, to ensure that unintended bias does not affect appointment and promotion processes. "In reflecting on my own career and other women's experiences I feel that different leadership styles, both masculine and feminine, should be valued in the workplace, the broader community and in society." Ms Baker was joined at the luncheon by nominated 'Local Hero' Tasmanian Health Service Nursing Director Primary Health North Fiona Young. Ms Young said the partnership between International Women's Day and the Clifford Craig Foundation showed the foundation's commitment to supporting and celebrating women in Tasmania's health profession. "It's a wonderful opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate International Women's Day," she said. "The theme of this year is 'break the bias' and I feel that with Clifford Craig [Foundation], it's the perfect partnership. "Clifford Craig has supported our health system for 30 years and supported health professionals with education, research grants and equipment. "There are a lot of women in our health service who are really high-functioning professional women in our community, so it's a perfect partnership." Ms Young said she was "humbled" to have been asked to speak at the event, but said she was there to represent all women in the Tasmanian Health Service after a difficult few years. "I think it really does evidence how well we have functioned at an organisational level, and how flexible we are and we need to be," she said. "I am really honoured. I am really, really proud to work in our health service. "And I feel humbled, I do think it's really important to recognise everyone in our health service. So this is for our health service."

