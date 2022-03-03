news, local-news, bridgewater, fire, arson, tasmania, police, man, hobart

Tasmania Police have charged a 46-year-old man in relation to a house fire in the Hobart suburb of Bridgewater in the early evening of Wednesday night. Police arrived at unit 12 of 2A Douglas Drive, Bridgewater at 6.54pm on Wednesday to find the unit fully engulfed in flames. According to an assessment by Tas Fire Services, the fire was deliberate and caused between $150,000 and $200,000 in damages. No one was injured as a result of the fire. Upon arriving the police located the 46-year-old man suspected to have caused the fire. He was subsequently charged with arson, assault police and resist police offences. He will appear in the Hobart Magistrates Court on Thursday.

