Nationwide child abuse investigation wraps, 54 charges laid in Tasmania

news, local-news, tasmania, police, federal, child abuse, arrest, operation molto, operation h

A nationwide child abuse investigation spearheaded by the Australian Federal Police has resulted 51 children in Australia being removed from harm, two of which were in Tasmania. The operation began in 2019, following intelligence from the New Zealand Te Tari Taiwhenua Department of Internal Affairs, which pointed attention towards a cloud storage platform being used to transmit and store child abuse material. READ MORE: Plastic Free Launceston runs Clean Up Australia Day event at Riverbend Park Operation Molto resulted in more than 100 Australians being charged with more than 1000 child abuse related charges. In Tasmania, the joint effort between the AFP and Tasmania Police brought 54 charges against three alleged offenders and two children were removed from harm. Photographs provided by the AFP depict two Tasmanian arrests, one in the North of the state and another in the South. Tasmania Police Detective Inspector Craig Joel said Tasmania Police and the AFP work collaboratively with their interstate and overseas colleagues to target on-line predators and Operation Molto has been a positive outcome in disrupting on-line criminal activity. "A conversation about on-line safety with children from an early age is important because studies show that once a child is harmed by an online predator, they will be impacted for life," Detective Inspector Joel said. READ MORE: Melbourne Uni to resurrect Tasmanian Tiger after $5 million gift The wider global operation - known as Operation H - resulted in 153 children being removed from harm, including; 79 in the United Kingdom, 51 children in Australia, 12 in Canada, six in New Zealand, four in the United States and one child in Europe What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150375628/53ff0f12-6feb-44f5-a04b-180a6a6d173d.png/r10_0_1587_891_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg