news, local-news,

New COVID-19 cases in Tasmanian have dropped back below 900, while the number of total active cases rose slightly. After new cases peaked over 900 for the first time since January, Wednesday's new cases were reported at 868 - 89 less than Tuesday's 957. READ MORE: Plastic Free Launceston runs Clean Up Australia Day event at Riverbend Park Despite the decline, the number of total active cases in the state rose by 39, from 5037 to 5076. People under observation in the state's COVID@home program also declined by 42 to 479, while hospital cases decreased by one to 12. The Department of Health advised nine hospital patients were being treated specifically for COVID, three more than on Tuesday, with the remaining three patients being treated for unrelated medical conditions. READ MORE: Melbourne Uni to resurrect Tasmanian Tiger after $5 million gift Two patients also remain in intensive care, while no new COVID related deaths have been recorded. Cases under observation in the state's community case management facilities remain unchanged at eight. Rapid antigen testing and daily lab testing also increased with 1580 RATs handed out and 1317 lab tests completed. READ MORE: Jack Riewoldt ready for the Hillcrest tribute match in Devonport First doses for children between five and 11 sits at 61 per cent, while booster doses for people over 16 have been recorded at 57 per cent. Andrew Chounding is The Examiner's Health Reporter, if you have a health-related story please email Andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/137915070/0da03e86-954e-4c3e-a135-75edc8cb27ee.jpg/r2_0_783_441_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg