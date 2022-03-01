news, local-news, covid, cases, tasmania, vaccine

COVID cases in Tasmania have risen across the board after 957 new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours to Monday. New cases rose by 223 from the previous day, while total active cases have also risen by 128 from 4909 to 5037. READ MORE: Neuron announce price changes for use of e-scooters The climb in new cases followed a spike in rapid antigen testing, with the state government distributing 1326 RATs - 201 more than the previous day. People under observation in the COVID@home program increased from 503 to 521, while people under observation in the state's community case management facilities also rose by one. Hospital patients with COVID-19 have risen by two to 13, with the Department of Health confirming six patients were being treated specifically for COVID-19 - up two on the previous day. READ MORE: Declining hearing linked to relationship animosity Two patients are under observation in intensive care units. No new deaths have been reported. The department said the remaining seven COVID positive cases were being treated for unrelated medical conditions. READ MORE: Tasmanian Government announces plans to build housing stock by 10,000 over five years First doses for children aged five to 11 sits at 61 per cent, while booster doses for people aged 16 and over have been reported at 57 per cent. Andrew Chounding is The Examiner's Health Reporter, if you have a health-related story please email Andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

