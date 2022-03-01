newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Premier Peter Gutwein will announce the details of a $1.5 billion program to build 10,000 new homes by 2032 in his state of the state address when Parliament returns on Tuesday. The Liberals took a pledge to last year's election to deliver 3500 new dwellings and homes in the state by 2026-27 at a cost of $615 million. Housing Minister Michael Ferguson said the state's new statutory housing body, announced last week as part of the dismantling of the Communities Tasmania, would have the capacity to borrow and invest more into housing with its balance sheet at more than $2 billion. READ MORE: Tasmanian Government makes alterations to state land tax obligations "Over the next decade, it will be tasked with building and acquiring an additional 6500 homes and units on top of our current target of 3500," he said. "This leads to a total of 10,000 new dwellings by 2032." The government will also announce on Tuesday an extension of stamp duty concessions. READ MORE: Government's state of the state address main focus for parliament First-home buyers or pensioners purchasing a down-sized property will be able to claim a 50-per-cent stamp duty concession if the property purchased is valued under $600,000. Mr Ferguson said this would result in a saving of $11,250 on the duty for a $600,000 home. He said the government's First Home Owner Grant would be retained at $30,000 for the next financial year. READ MORE: Crumb rubber funds expected to reduce Tasmanian tyre waste Mr Ferguson said a rebate for headworks costs for new residential properties would be extended. He said the government's HomeShare program, which involves the government owning a 30-per-cent share of your home, would be changed to Housing Market Entry Program with an expanded income and assets test to enable more Tasmanians to participate in it. Premier Peter Gutwein said the new program would provide up to $200,000 equity in existing and newly built homes. Labor housing spokeswoman Ella Haddad on Monday said 4355 Tasmanians remained on the state's public housing waiting list. She said the latest data showed priority applicants were now waiting more than 71 for a vacant property. Ms Haddad said this was almost triple the waiting time since the Liberals first came to government in 2014. The housing waiting list has risen by 500 applicants over the past 12 months.

