news, local-news,

The prices of e-scooter's in Tasmania have increased, with one e-scooter hire company announcing their monthly passes have almost doubled in price. Neuron Mobility, who operate the orange e-scooters across the state, say the prices of their monthly passes, which currently allow people to ride for up to 90 minutes per day for just $45 per month, have increased their price from to $99 per month as of 21 February. READ MORE: LGBTQIA+ advocates call to ban unnecessary medical interventions The move comes as Tasmania celebrates two months of having hire e-scooters roaming its streets as part of a 12 month trial of the transport method. Neuron said their 'Pay As You Go' prices will be remaining the same, and the only change will be the removal of special promotional pricing which was introduced when the scooters launched in Tasmania. "Neuron launched with a limited time promotion on our monthly pass, offering 90 minutes of riding with no additional unlock fee for $45," a Neuron spokesperson said. READ MORE: Launcestons Dunn family bows out of Brisbane Street after 140 years "The monthly pass promotion ended in Tasmania on February 21, riders will still be able to purchase a monthly pass for $99, allowing them to ride as many times as they want for up to 90 mins a day. "To encourage riders to ditch their cars and use Neuron e-scooters as part of their daily commute Neuron launched with a limited time promotion." Neuron and competitor Beam operate around Hobart and Launceston, with Burnie and Devonport in talks for implementation. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

